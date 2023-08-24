95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Summit addressing Nevada youth homelessness to return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 2:10 pm
 
Arash Ghafoori, NPHY Chief Executive Officer, speaks to the audience during the annual Southern ...
Arash Ghafoori, NPHY Chief Executive Officer, speaks to the audience during the annual Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness summit on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by both the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Audience members applaud after listening to speakers at the annual Nevada Public Health summit ...
Audience members applaud after listening to speakers at the annual Nevada Public Health summit on Youth Homelessness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Audience members listen to key speakers during the annual Nevada Public Health summit on Youth ...
Audience members listen to key speakers during the annual Nevada Public Health summit on Youth Homelessness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Ellen Fitzpatrick, left, and Teo Ortega, right, speak to the audience during the annual Souther ...
Ellen Fitzpatrick, left, and Teo Ortega, right, speak to the audience during the annual Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness summit on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

An annual summit that discusses the effort to end youth homelessness will be held in early November and will expand its discussion to solving the problem statewide, it said in a Thursday announcement.

The summit, called the Movement to End Youth Homelessness will be held at The Smith Center on Nov. 8.

Sessions will include an update on the movement to end youth homelessness and statewide plans, regional perspectives on the crisis and a keynote address by American poet and writer Jimmy Santiago Baca.

“Over the past six years, the Summit brought together stakeholders across sectors to tackle youth homelessness in Southern Nevada,” the announcement reads. “However, the youth homelessness crisis impacts every corner of our state, and we need statewide solutions to create transformational change.”

The seventh annual summit is a collaboration between the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Sands Cares, the community engagement and charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with support from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.

For more information and to register, visit nphy.org/summit23.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross on X.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
3
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
4
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
5
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Electrical room fire at Strip hotel out before crews arrive
Electrical room fire at Strip hotel out before crews arrive
Commission fines owners of small tavern for rules violation, OKs Golden Nugget
Commission fines owners of small tavern for rules violation, OKs Golden Nugget
Raiders GM, assistant GM speak to media ahead of Cowboys game
Raiders GM, assistant GM speak to media ahead of Cowboys game
Killers’ Flowers: ‘It would be an honor to represent our hometown’ in Super Bowl
Killers’ Flowers: ‘It would be an honor to represent our hometown’ in Super Bowl
Health district investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Las Vegas hotels
Health district investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Las Vegas hotels
Daughter charged with elder abuse of Henderson woman
Daughter charged with elder abuse of Henderson woman