Summit addressing Nevada youth homelessness to return

An annual summit discussing the youth homelessness crisis will expand its scope to the whole state.

Arash Ghafoori, NPHY Chief Executive Officer, speaks to the audience during the annual Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness summit on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by both the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Audience members applaud after listening to speakers at the annual Nevada Public Health summit on Youth Homelessness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Audience members listen to key speakers during the annual Nevada Public Health summit on Youth Homelessness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Ellen Fitzpatrick, left, and Teo Ortega, right, speak to the audience during the annual Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness summit on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by the Sands and the Review-Journal. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

An annual summit that discusses the effort to end youth homelessness will be held in early November and will expand its discussion to solving the problem statewide, it said in a Thursday announcement.

The summit, called the Movement to End Youth Homelessness will be held at The Smith Center on Nov. 8.

Sessions will include an update on the movement to end youth homelessness and statewide plans, regional perspectives on the crisis and a keynote address by American poet and writer Jimmy Santiago Baca.

“Over the past six years, the Summit brought together stakeholders across sectors to tackle youth homelessness in Southern Nevada,” the announcement reads. “However, the youth homelessness crisis impacts every corner of our state, and we need statewide solutions to create transformational change.”

The seventh annual summit is a collaboration between the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Sands Cares, the community engagement and charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with support from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.

For more information and to register, visit nphy.org/summit23.

