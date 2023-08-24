Summit addressing Nevada youth homelessness to return
An annual summit discussing the youth homelessness crisis will expand its scope to the whole state.
An annual summit that discusses the effort to end youth homelessness will be held in early November and will expand its discussion to solving the problem statewide, it said in a Thursday announcement.
The summit, called the Movement to End Youth Homelessness will be held at The Smith Center on Nov. 8.
Sessions will include an update on the movement to end youth homelessness and statewide plans, regional perspectives on the crisis and a keynote address by American poet and writer Jimmy Santiago Baca.
“Over the past six years, the Summit brought together stakeholders across sectors to tackle youth homelessness in Southern Nevada,” the announcement reads. “However, the youth homelessness crisis impacts every corner of our state, and we need statewide solutions to create transformational change.”
The seventh annual summit is a collaboration between the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Sands Cares, the community engagement and charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with support from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.
For more information and to register, visit nphy.org/summit23.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross on X.