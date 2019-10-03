Sunny, mild and dry conditions continue in Las Vegas all week

Sunny skies, mild winds and high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the next week.

Nearly perfect weather conditions will exist in the Las Vegas Valley for at least the next week. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s almost impossible to find a nicer weather forecast.

Sunny skies, mild winds and high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley into next week.

Thursday will see highs of 89 with winds up to 20 mph in the afternoon. The normal high is 87 for early October.

“It will be a little breezy, but nothing major,” said meteorologist Ashley Wolf with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “The winds will die down when the sun sets.

The overnight lows will be near 62 with southwest winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 89 with winds at 10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see more of the same with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows around 60.

High temperatures may creep into the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Mount Charleston will see highs in the upper 60s while Red Rock’s high temps will be in the low 80s.

As for rain, you won’t find that word in the 10-day forecast.

Since Jan. 1, rainfall has totaled 4.88 inches at McCarran International Airport, well ahead of the normal 3.07 inches.

