Sunrise Hospital celebrates discharging coronavirus patients

The hospital celebrated the milestone Saturday of discharging more than 50 patients to date by lining a hallway, and clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was sent home.

Patient David Reifer and Dr. Manoj Sharma, Critical Care Hospitalist, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

Patient David Reifer is celebrating going home. Transporter Michael Miller transports Mr. Reifer across the main lobby at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone Saturday — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients.

Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. Reifer waved to the healthcare workers as he passed them.

Critical care hospitalist Dr. Manoj Sharma spoke to the importance of the occasion in a video statement released by the hospital.

“Here at Sunrise Hospital, just watching what these patients are going through, not only are they sick, but they’re sick alone and they haven’t seen their families for days — sometimes weeks — and to see them get better and to be able to reunite them with their family and get them home, it just means so much,” Sharma said. “It’s so uplifting.”

Statewide, 4,539 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths have been reported, as of Saturday, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

