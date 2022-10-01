79°F
Local Las Vegas

Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony honors victims of 1 October shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2022 - 7:36 am
 
Survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting during the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department co-hosted the Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

The annual ceremony honors the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The massacre unfolded on the last night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, across from Mandalay Bay, and resulted in 60 deaths.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo are expected to speak in the amphitheater of the Clark County Government Center.

Sam Riddle is expected to perform his song “Vegas Strong,” according to a statement from the county.

The amphitheater is scheduled to host a music festival later Saturday, with performances until 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

