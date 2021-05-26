80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Super ‘blood’ moon rises over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the ...
A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the ...
A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Just before sunrise along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. ...
Just before sunrise along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

The super “blood” moon was visible across the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia.

In Las Vegas, the event began at 1:47 a.m., peaked at 4:18 a.m. and ended at 5:35 a.m. The event was largely obscured by clouds in the Las Vegas Valley, but the moon peaked out just before sunrise.

The reddish-orange color was the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

The moon was more than 220,000 miles away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
2
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
3
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
4
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
5
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST