Super ‘blood’ moon rises over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse peeks out from the clouds while setting beyond the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Just before sunrise along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

The super “blood” moon was visible across the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia.

In Las Vegas, the event began at 1:47 a.m., peaked at 4:18 a.m. and ended at 5:35 a.m. The event was largely obscured by clouds in the Las Vegas Valley, but the moon peaked out just before sunrise.

The reddish-orange color was the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

The moon was more than 220,000 miles away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.