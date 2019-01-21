Super blood wolf moon rises over Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On Sunday, three celestial events combined to create the “super blood wolf moon” during the last total lunar eclipse of the decade.
The moon took on a reddish hue as it approached the eclipse phase and appeared bigger and brighter since the moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
Despite a few clouds, the lunar eclipse was visible from anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.
The partial eclipse began around 7:33 p.m. in Las Vegas, with totality hitting just after 9 p.m. The total eclipse ends at 9:43 p.m. and will again become a partial eclipse until 10:50 p.m. The entire event is over at 11:48 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.
CSN is hosting a Las Vegas Astronomical Society watch party 7-11 p.m. at its North Las Vegas campus, in the parking lot by the observatories. While no special equipment is needed, CSN will have an assortment of telescopes that guests can use to view the eclipse and other astronomical objects.
According to Accuweather, those who miss the event will have to wait until May 26, 2021, for the next opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse.