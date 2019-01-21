Super blood wolf moon rises over Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On Sunday, three celestial events combined to create the “super blood wolf moon” during the last total lunar eclipse of the decade.

This multiple-exposure photo captured on Sunday, Jan, 20, 2019, shows the moon's movement during the "super blood wolf moon" lunar eclipse from Las Vegas Boulevard near the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The "super blood wolf moon" lunar eclipse is seen above Paris Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The "super blood wolf moon" raises over Las Vegas Valley as seen from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The "super blood wolf moon" on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The "super blood wolf moon" lunar eclipse is seen from Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Francisco Silva, the education outreach program vice president for the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, helps Catherine Lawrence, 5, view the moon at the lunar eclipse viewing hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the College of Southern Nevada parking lot in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees wait for the moon to eclipse at the lunar eclipse viewing hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the College of Southern Nevada parking lot in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Raema Macababbad, 3, participates in a project to show children how the lunar eclipse works at the lunar eclipse viewing hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the College of Southern Nevada parking lot in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Oreos showing the phases of the moon at the lunar eclipse viewing hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at the College of Southern Nevada parking lot in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A super moon rises above the 'Maritime Prowess' by Albert Hemstock Hodge on the Guild Hall ahead of the Lunar Eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

People watch the supermoon rise behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, from Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth, is one of two lunar events Sunday. If skies are clear, a total eclipse will also be visible in North and South America, and parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People watch the sunset from the top of a hill as the full moon rises behind them Sunday, Jan. 20 2019, in Lisbon. Sunday night, the Earth will slide directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse. It will also be the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Photographers stage at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles as they wait to capture the supermoon, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth, is one of two lunar events Sunday. If skies are clear, a total eclipse will also be visible in North and South America, and parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The moon took on a reddish hue as it approached the eclipse phase and appeared bigger and brighter since the moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

Despite a few clouds, the lunar eclipse was visible from anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

The partial eclipse began around 7:33 p.m. in Las Vegas, with totality hitting just after 9 p.m. The total eclipse ends at 9:43 p.m. and will again become a partial eclipse until 10:50 p.m. The entire event is over at 11:48 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

CSN is hosting a Las Vegas Astronomical Society watch party 7-11 p.m. at its North Las Vegas campus, in the parking lot by the observatories. While no special equipment is needed, CSN will have an assortment of telescopes that guests can use to view the eclipse and other astronomical objects.

According to Accuweather, those who miss the event will have to wait until May 26, 2021, for the next opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse.