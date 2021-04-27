Super Pink Full Moon rises above Las Vegas

The first of two supermoons of 2021 rises in a Super Pink Full Moon tonight.

The Super Pink Moon south of the Strip above the clouds on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first of two supermoons of 2021 arose in a Super Pink Full Moon Monday night.

Monday’s cloudy and overcast skies partially cleared before dusk, making the supermoon visible above Las Vegas.

The term “supermoon” refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for about three days.