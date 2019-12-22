Survivors look for stability after deadly Las Vegas fire

The Red Cross was working with the city, its Fire Department, and other community partners Sunday morning to further coordinate assistance for victims.

Johnathan Wilson showed up at the Alpine Motel Apartments early Sunday with the shock of the lethal fire at the motel Saturday still fresh in his mind.

Wilson and his wife, DeJoy Wilson, lived at the Alpine and narrowly escaped the Saturday morning blaze that killed six and injured 13 by shimmying down from their third-story apartment using a makeshift rope crafted out of bedsheets. DeJoy Wilson fell during the escape and was seriously injured. She remained hospitalized at University Medical Center.

“My wife needs an additional MRI scan at 11 a.m. because they are not sure about the ligaments in her neck and if they are broke,” Johnathan Wilson said. “They just found out that her ribs are broke, her back is broke, the lower left back. She’s coughing up blood still.”

Johnathan Wilson came back to the Alpine Sunday to find Las Vegas police guarding the property. This was reassuring because he was concerned the homeless would break in.

“All of our stuff is in the apartment, all of paperwork to prove this and that, IDs, birth certificates, everything is in there … it is a struggle,” he said.

Johnathan Wilson said the Red Cross gave him $480 to find temporary housing, but the fear of not knowing what the future holds weighed heavy.

“We’ll see how long that lasts,” Johnathan Wilson said of the money. “We paid up our rent until April here, so we are wondering what is going on, whether they are going to give us our money back.”

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said Sunday morning it has provided assistance to 38 victims of the devastating blaze that killed six and wounded 13.

The city of Las Vegas is also planning to open a family assistance center Monday to help the victims.

“We were working on cases late into the evening, and we anticipate the number to rise,” said Jennifer Sparks, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Arnold Stalk of the charitable organization Veterans Village Las Vegas has reached out to city officials and the Red Cross to offer any assistance to victims that the village can provide, including access to the non-profit’s food pantries.

“What I really need is a needs list,” Stalk said. “We can try and help fill that. We have a lot of help we can offer assistance with food and with access to blankets, towels, health and beauty supplies.”

The fast-moving fire swept through the downtown property, 213 N. 9th St., at 4:13 a.m. Saturday when most of the victims were sleeping. Five of the injured were in critical condition. It is the deadliest fire in city of Las Vegas history.

The Red Cross was working with the city, its Fire Department, and other community partners Sunday morning to further coordinate assistance for victims. City Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the city anticipates setting up a hotline Sunday for victims and loved ones trying to track down family members and details about their conditions.

“Right now people inside the state of Nevada can call 2-1-1 for information on loved ones,” Stalk said. “People affected by the fire in need of assistance can call us at 702-369-3927.”

The city said it will use the Dula Gym on Monday morning to help those displaced.

“We will open the Alpine Hotel Family Assistance Center at the Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza, at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, to interview and assist families impacted by today’s fire,” the city said in a statement issued Saturday evening.

The city and the Red Cross both said they’ve received a number of inquiries from the public as to how people can help. The city directed those who want to make financial donations to the Nevada Community Foundation.

“Anyone wanting to help the families can use The Community Healing Fund to assist with housing and supportive services,” the city said.

Many residents were trapped in second- and third-story apartments of the building, with several witnesses saying a rear exit door at the complex was locked shut. Las Vegas firefighters rescued many from the burning building. Others jumped from windows as smoke from the fire enveloped the interior of the structure.

Szymanski said investigators don’t have confirmed identities of the victims who were killed yet. The Clark County Coroner’s Office is likely to conduct autopsies today.

“The investigators are continuing to conduct their investigation and are still taking statements,” Szymanski said. “They are trickling in and we are continuing to catch up with people. We don’t even have identities yet on the victims. We need that as part of this too.”

