Suspect in custody after barricade in south Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a barricade situation in the south valley Saturday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., officers received a family disturbance call from a home on the 2800 block of Emerson Ave., near Eastern Avenue, Metro Lt. Richard Myers said.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the male suspect inside was possibly armed. The suspect initially refused to cooperate with officers and exit the home, Myers said.
The incident was treated as a barricade situation and Metro’s SWAT team assisted. Around 1 p.m., the suspect exited the house and officers took him into custody.
Officers will be in the area for another hour, Myers said.
