Suspect in Las Vegas bartender’s death has died, records show

October 29, 2021 - 4:58 am
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man suspected of killing a bartender died before he was arrested in the case, according to documents released to the Review-Journal.

Police said Lane Sterling was intoxicated when he jumped behind the bar on April 26 and got into a scuffle with the bartender at Champagnes Cafe, 3557 S. Maryland Pkwy.

The bartender, 60-year-old Mark Heilman died as a result of the fight. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled last week that Heilman’s death was a homicide caused by heart disease, obesity, diabetes and a “recent physical altercation.”

An incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department identified Sterling, but the department confirmed Monday that Sterling’s death closed Heilman’s case.

Court records indicate he was never charged.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Sterling died June 18 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after an incident in Henderson. The coroner’s office had not determined Sterling’s cause and manner of death.

Henderson police on Thursday declined to provide any information, citing an open investigation.

