Suspect in weekend slaying of woman found dead, police say

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. has been found dead by Las Vegas police.

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect in a Sunday killing in which a woman was found dead by her daughter in their southwest Las Vegas home has also been found dead, police said Tuesday.

Charles Anthony Falsetta, Jr., appears to have shot himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

