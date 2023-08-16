103°F
Local Las Vegas

Suspect in weekend slaying of woman found dead, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:12 pm
 
Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The suspect in a Sunday killing in which a woman was found dead by her daughter in their southwest Las Vegas home has also been found dead, police said Tuesday.

Charles Anthony Falsetta, Jr., appears to have shot himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

