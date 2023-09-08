Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian apprehended

The early morning death was the 99th traffic-related death this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the vehicle suspected in a fatal crash Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue is a newer model white Jeep Wrangler with a black roof and black rims, and it will have damage to its right front. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, near Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed, and a motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries in separate crashes Friday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first crash occurred just before 5:10 a.m. at South Fort Apache Road and Rochelle Avenue in the western Las Vegas Valley, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, and the vehicle, a newer model white Jeep Wrangler, were southbound on Fort Apache in the left-most travel lane when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. The vehicle never stopped, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, the driver of the 2023 Jeep Wrangler was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702‐828‐3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702‐385‐5555.

The second crash involving a motorcycle and second vehicle occurred just after 6:20 a.m. at Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue in the northwest valley, Metro said.

A 2002 Kia Soul was eastbound on Eagle Canyon, stopped at the intersection with Skye Village and continued east. A 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6 was southbound and speeding on Skye Village, went through the stop sign and hit the driver’s side of the Kia.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, and his injuries are life-threatening, according to hospital personnel.

The driver of the Kia, who suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.