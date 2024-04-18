Suspected DUI driver arrested after man, teen killed in crash at Las Vegas bus stop

Two pedestrians were killed and at least three were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in the east valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash near Boulder Highway and East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians were killed and at least three were injured Wednesday night when a car crashed into a bus stop in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The car’s driver “displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. The driver was identified as Cynthia Phelps, 64. She was driving a 2014 Kia Rio and received minor injuries in the crash.

Police said two pedestrians died at the scene, a 42-year-old male and a 14-year-old male. Three pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center for injuries; one was life-threatening (a 41-year-old female) and the other two serious (an 8-year-old male and 11-year-old female).

The crash occurred about 7:37 p.m. on Boulder Highway, south of Dalhart Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The statement said, in part: “Evidence at the scene, surveillance video, and witness statements indicated that (the Rio) was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in the southbound travel lanes at a high rate of speed. The pedestrians were at an RTC bus Shelter, waiting for a southbound bus. A collision occurred when the vehicle left the roadway to the west, striking several fixed objects as it carried into the RTC bus shelter, where the pedestrians were. The collision resulted in the pedestrians being projected forward and onto the roadway.”

Police said the pedestrian deaths marked the 49th and 50th traffic-related fatalities in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Past bus stop crashes

April 2023: A pickup truck drove onto a Henderson sidewalk and hit a bus stop enclosure and a pedestrian, killing him.

April 2019: Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a bus stop in the northwest valley.

February 2017: A car crashed into a bus stop and injured one person on East Sahara Avenue.

February 2016: A man in a wheelchair died after a sedan crashed into a bus stop on West Lake Mead Boulevard.

October 2013: A car crashed into a bus stop on Decatur Boulevard near Washington Avenue, causing minor injuries.

September 2012: Four people were killed and eight were injured after a vehicle plowed through a city bus stop at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

