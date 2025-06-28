105°F
Suspected DUI driver causes wrong-way crash on 215 Beltway off-ramp, troopers say

A wrong-way driver suspected of being impaired caused a three-vehicle crash on a 215 Beltway of ...
A wrong-way driver suspected of being impaired caused a three-vehicle crash on a 215 Beltway off-ramp late Friday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2025 - 4:53 pm
 

A wrong-way driver suspected of being impaired caused a three-vehicle crash on a 215 Beltway off-ramp late Friday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In a text message Saturday, Trooper Shawn Haggstrom said the crash happened just before 12 a.m. after a white Nissan SUV traveled the wrong way up the 215 off-ramp at West Sunset Road in Las Vegas.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while impaired. As a result of the crash, one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Haggstrom said in the text.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

