Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say

Jesus Martinez-Ruiz (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone prior to a crash that killed his 24-year-old passenger in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, police said.

At around 12:15 a.m., Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, 21, of North Las Vegas, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado south on North Nellis Boulevard, south of Meikle Lane. He crossed over into northbound lanes, drove onto the sidewalk, through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot where he crashed into a wall, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Martinez-Ruiz suffered minor injuries, and the passenger died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the passenger as Jennifer Rubi Soto Cruz.

Soto Cruz was not wearing her seat belt prior to the crash, police said.

Martinez-Ruiz admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving, according to his arrest report.

Crash data from the Chevrolet revealed Martinez-Ruiz was driving 98 mph seconds before the crash and that he was wearing his seat belt, according to the report.

The posted speed limit on North Nellis Boulevard for southbound traffic is 45 mph.

Police took Martinez-Ruiz into custody and he faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, driving without a valid license and failing to properly maintaining a travel lane.

Martinez-Ruiz is due in court Tuesday and remains in custody on $100,000 bail, court records show.

The fatality was the 145th within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Department so far this year. The department’s collision investigation section is handling the investigation.

