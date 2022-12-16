44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 9:31 am
 
Updated December 16, 2022 - 9:32 am
Jesus Martinez-Ruiz (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jesus Martinez-Ruiz (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone prior to a crash that killed his 24-year-old passenger in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, police said.

At around 12:15 a.m., Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, 21, of North Las Vegas, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado south on North Nellis Boulevard, south of Meikle Lane. He crossed over into northbound lanes, drove onto the sidewalk, through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot where he crashed into a wall, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Martinez-Ruiz suffered minor injuries, and the passenger died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the passenger as Jennifer Rubi Soto Cruz.

Soto Cruz was not wearing her seat belt prior to the crash, police said.

Martinez-Ruiz admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving, according to his arrest report.

Crash data from the Chevrolet revealed Martinez-Ruiz was driving 98 mph seconds before the crash and that he was wearing his seat belt, according to the report.

The posted speed limit on North Nellis Boulevard for southbound traffic is 45 mph.

Police took Martinez-Ruiz into custody and he faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, driving without a valid license and failing to properly maintaining a travel lane.

Martinez-Ruiz is due in court Tuesday and remains in custody on $100,000 bail, court records show.

The fatality was the 145th within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Department so far this year. The department’s collision investigation section is handling the investigation.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
2
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
3
Police say aunt was driver in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Police say aunt was driver in crash that killed 2 toddlers
4
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
5
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST