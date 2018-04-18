Suspended Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter dies at age 42

Controversial Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter, who was suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court in November, died Tuesday at the age of 42.

Attorney Jacob Hafter leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 8, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Controversial Las Vegas lawyer Jacob Hafter, who was suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court in November, died Tuesday at the age of 42.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Hafter was taken from his law office to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m.

His cause of death has not been determined. Las Vegas police dispatch logs show that officers went to Hafter’s office, 6851 W. Charleston Blvd., at about 1:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a suicide attempt.

Hafter was suspended for six months by the high court for lying under oath and making derogatory public comments about a district judge.

On April 9, he posted on Facebook that he was packing up his office. The post included the hashtag, “#wouldratheruberthanpracticelawinNevada.”

