‘Suspicious-looking package’ found near Las Vegas bus stop

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 26, 2025 - 11:29 pm
November 26, 2025 - 11:29 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a “suspicious-looking package” discovered near a bus stop in the western valley.

In a statement, police said at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, “RTC security officers called in what appeared to be a suspicious looking package near a bus stop on Sahara and Fort Apache. Officers located a suspicious looking small box near a bus stop on the southeast corner.”

Police have shut down the area while the investigation continues. The RTC is the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

