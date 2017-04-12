Suspicious package at Silver Sevens casino determined to be abandoned cooler

A bomb squad member inspects a suspicious cooler at the Silver Sevens on Wednesday morning, April 12, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspicious cooler left by an intoxicated hotel guest at the Silver Sevens casino prompted an investigation and road closures Wednesday morning.

Casino security found the cooler inside the resort at 4100 Paradise Road shortly after 5 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers determined the items in the cooler did not pose a threat and cleared the scene at about 8:35 a.m.

It was later discovered that the cooler was left on the hotel floor by an intoxicated guest, according to Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield. No charges are being filed, he said.

Metro’s ARMOR unit was called to the scene to evaluate the package. The All Hazards Regional Multi-Agency Operations and Response unit specializes in evaluating a variety of incidents, including hazardous materials, explosives and suspicious items, according to Lt. David Gordon.

Resort security and Metro officers kept patrons and guests away from the cooler while the ARMOR united worked, but there were no widespread hotel evacuations.

Eastbound Flamingo Road at Paradise Road was blocked during the investigation, but reopened shortly after Metro began breaking down its perimeter.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.