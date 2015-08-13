Local Las Vegas

Suspicious package closes Las Vegas post office

By Chris Kudialis Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2015 - 3:10 pm
 

A suspicious package caused the closure of a Las Vegas post office Thursday afternoon.

At 1:49 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a call from the post office at 1801 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., where employees had found the package, spokeswoman Officer Laura Meltzer said. The store was evacuated, and Metro’s ARMOR Unit was at the post office just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported, Meltzer said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Chris Kudialis at ckudialis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0283. Find him on Twitter: @kudialisrj

