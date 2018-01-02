Suspicious package deemed safe in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigated a suspicious package wrapped in tape Monday night in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated a suspicious package wrapped in tape Monday night in the southwest valley.

A caller to police noticed the package about 7:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Badura Avenue, Lt. David Gordon said.

He said Metro’s ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, responded to the scene and determined the package was safe.

Roadways in the area were closed off while police investigated, but reopened by about 10:30 p.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

6900 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas