‘Suspicious package’ in west-central Las Vegas posed no threat

The Metropolitan Police Department was alerted to the package just before 7:40 a.m. on Lindell Road, between O’Bannon Drive and West Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police said a “suspicious package” found Friday morning in the west-central valley was not a threat to public safety.

Further details regarding the contents of the package were not released Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro was alerted to the package just before 7:40 a.m. on Lindell Road, between O’Bannon Drive and West Sahara Avenue, according to spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

Lindell was closed in both directions, between O’Bannon and Sahara, for several hours for the investigation.

