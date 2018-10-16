Suspicious package scare ends at Las Vegas shopping area

Las Vegas police briefly evacuated a southeast valley shopping center Tuesday morning while they investigated a suspicious package.
The package was reported about 6:30 a.m. at Paradise Marketplace at Flamingo and Sandhill roads, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said. It was determined to pose no threat about 8:20 a.m.
Metro’s explosives and hazardous materials team and members of the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the reports. They evacuated employees and blocked off Flamingo and Sandhill during the investigation. The streets have reopened.
