‘Suspicious package’ shuts roads in west-central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a “suspicious package” that was found in the west-central valley on Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department was alerted to the package just before 7:40 a.m. on Lindell Road, between O’Bannon Drive and West Sahara Avenue, according to spokesman Aden OcampoGomez, who did not release further details.

As of about 10 a.m., Lindell between O’Bannon and Sahara remained closed for the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area, according to OcampoGomez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

