SUV driver dies after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns in west valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person died after crashing an SUV on Monday afternoon on South Buffalo Drive south of Alta Drive in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the driver was traveling north on South Buffalo Drive at at about 4:31 p.m., when the SUV left the roadway, struck the curb, a light pole and several large landscaping rocks.

The vehicle flipped over and the driver was ejected. Medical personnel determined the driver could not be resuscitated, Metro said.

It’s unclear what caused the car to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation.

