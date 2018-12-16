Swap meets show off the fantastic, exotic in Las Vegas

Wander the crowded aisles of two separate Las Vegas swap meets located miles apart, and you’ll find them — the colorful vendors and their often-exotic wares.

Levon "The Snake Man" Holiday shows Carson Nashiro, 3, and his mother Kathy Nashiro a lizard at his booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Levon "The Snake Man" Holiday at his booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Holiday has been obsessed with reptiles since he was a child. He will talk reptiles all day and started selling snakes to other snake lovers. He sells photos of visitors posed with his reptiles, from snakes to tortoises, and has been at the swap meet for six years. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michelle Hung at her booth at Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Hung has been at Fantastic for 28 years. She has multiple booths and sells suitcases, home decorations, oriental statues, and bamboo plants. She loves to help visitors find exactly what will "make their house have a good energy" and is an expert of feng shui. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Amethyst for sale at Michelle Hung's booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Hung has been at Fantastic for 28 years. She has multiple booths and sells suitcases, home decorations, oriental statues, and bamboo plants. She loves to help visitors find exactly what will "make their house have a good energy" and is an expert of feng shui. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Susan Schneider at her Vegas Girl Wigs booth at Fanastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. She started with two booths in 1992 and has grown to a dozen booths with thousands of options. Men and women alike go to her for their hair extension and wig needs. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wigs for sale at the Vegas Girl Wigs booth at Fanastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Adella Torchy at her booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. She and her husband owned a successful jewelry store in San Francisco and retired to Las Vegasѯnly to work again three days a week at Fantastic to earn money for bingo and bowling. During the week she bowls in a league with her husband. And the work is good for them, "three days a week (means) stays away from the casino three days a week." Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Marlene Davis at her booth Yoju at Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Davis has spent eight successful years at Fantastic. She was a nurse in Mexico, but that work was irrelevant when she came to the U.S., so she put herself through CSN's nursing program. Now she works part of the week with special needs kids, and on the weekends at Fanatic where she specializes in thermal massage. The swap meet doesn't make her as much as her other job, but that doesn't matter. "I'm not here to get rich, I want to help people," she says. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Marietta Shahadlaus at her booth at Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Shahadlaus graduated in the Philippines with a degree in fine arts. She loves floral arrangements and interior design, and her clients rely on her to create arrangements that are perfect for their space. She has been at Fanastic for 20 years and now takes up 9 booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Statues for sale at Michelle Hung's booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Hung has been at Fantastic for 28 years. She has multiple booths and sells suitcases, home decorations, oriental statues, and bamboo plants. She loves to help visitors find exactly what will "make their house have a good energy" and is an expert of feng shui. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Yamilett Perez stands at the Amado's Corp. booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Perez is the daughter of the owner and has been working the booth since she was 10 years old. The family has expanded outside of Broadacres and into other ventures like jewelry. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Miguel Alamos, 13, with Rojo at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Alamos works at a booth simply called "the ponies" where $5 gets a child 5 minutes of riding. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Villas Tools booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Grupo Folkorico Libertad de las Vegas watches as other members of their group performs at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Slime and other children's toys for sale at the Amado's Corp. booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Brad Stedding sits at his booth Mobility Aids at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Known affectionately as the Wheelchair Man, Stedding has been selling wheelchairs and other home medical equipment for years at Broadacres. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wheelchairs for sale at the Mobility Aids booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Known affectionately as the Wheelchair Man, Stedding has been selling wheelchairs and other home medical equipment for years at Broadacres. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Bella Martinez roasts peanuts at the Botana Puebla booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The booth sells traditional Mexican snacks, candy, and piatas homemade by the owner. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Mireya Lopez, left, stands with her employee Bella Martinez at the Botana Puebla booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The booth sells traditional Mexican snacks, candy, and Lopez makes the piatas by hand. She and her husband have worked at Broadacres for 6 years and have expanded to other booths, one selling electronics. Her 17-year-old son helps her, and the businesses support her family and younger children. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Francisco stands outside his Villas Tools booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Francisco has been selling bikes, tools, lawn mowers and other machinery for eight years at Broadacres. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Luis Gonzales stands outside Gonzales Blankets & Rugs at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Gonzales is the son of the owner and a main player now in the family business that has been at Broadacres for 14 years. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Hats for sale at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Piatas for sale at the Botana Puebla booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The booth sells traditional Mexican snacks, candy, and the owner makes the piatas by hand. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Grupo Folkorico Libertad de las Vegas performs at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A "Mango Loco" of lime, salt and chili pepper sold at the Coco Loco stand at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The family that owns the stand, led by owner Urbano Ramirez, is known as the Coconut Family and has expanded to 10 booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Grupo Folkorico Libertad de las Vegas performs at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Erika Caro Perez, 16, holds a dish of jicama, watermelon, cucumbers and mango at the Coco Loco stand at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The family that owns the stand, led by owner Urbano Ramirez, is known as the Coconut Family and has expanded to 10 booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

To find them, you have to be a bit of an explorer. You must wander down crowded aisles and jostle amid the hubbub and hustle of two separate Las Vegas swap meets located miles apart — one indoors, the other open-air.

As you turn a corner, you’ll see them there, these colorful vendors and their often-exotic wares, hawkers with humorous nicknames bestowed by loyal customers.

The Bird Man. The Doughnut Guy. The Wig Lady and the Snake Dude. The Coconut Family. And the Wheelchair Man.

They hail from faraway places. But they all have this in common: They want to sell you things. They also offer advice and spin stories. Like how some thief once ripped off the Snake Dude’s van and quickly got a slithery surprise. And how couples often shop for wigs together. Not for the wife, though, for the husband.

Petting the belly of a baby white cockatiel as he would a kitten, Marco Ferreira said any bird can become trusting and gentle if separated from their parents early enough. In his corner booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet, where 60 birds are for sale, canaries sing, cockatiels whistle, and parrots talk and sometimes squawk.

“The Bird Man is exceptional,” said a customer who identified herself only as Adele. “He knows birds, the best seeds to feed them, everything. I used to go to Petco, but no more.”

As he stroked the fluttery cockatiel, Ferreira, a 48-year-old Los Angeles native, said he got his first bird at the age of 12 and never looked back. He removes a few ingrown feathers and then kisses the little bird on its beak.

“Birds are very affectionate,” he said. “They’re big lovers.”

The snakes, not so much.

Levon Holiday comes from Louisiana, in many areas a swampy place crawling with critters. His cubicle features a ball python, a corn snake and a red-tailed boa constrictor. In one terrarium, there’s an oddball albino boa.

He didn’t always sell snakes. For years, he charged $30 to snap shots for customers wearing his serpents like jewelry, or a turban or a fashionable scarf. When the camera clicked, some people smiled while others were gripped with fear.

To overcome their fear of snakes, he said, people must surrender. “They feel like this warm smooth plastic,” the snake-charmer said. “Except that they’re moving.”

But some clients wanted more than mere photographs; they wanted the snakes themselves. So Holiday became a snake seller. In the last year, he’s counted three dozen new snake owners.

Kathy and Calvin Nashiro, on vacation here from Hawaii, visited the swap meet recently with their 3-year-old son, Carson. The boy spied a lizard in Holiday’s booth and wanted to touch it. Before the three left, Carson had two snakes draped around his neck, including the albino boa.

“The snake guy was so gentle,” Kathy Nashiro said. “He made my son so comfortable he allowed the snakes to be around his head.”

To lure in new customers, Holiday places a colorful red-tailed boa on a wooden sawhorse.

A visitor touched the wood, and the snake slightly adjusted its grip on the beam.

“He felt that,” the Snake Man said. “Did you see him move?”

After years as a snake peddler, Holiday still marvels at the creatures. “They don’t have legs. They don’t have hands. And, still, they have this very powerful grip.”

Holiday almost lost some snakes to a bumbling car thief. Six months ago, he returned to the Fantastic parking lot to find his van missing — along with three snakes stored in boxes. He quickly found the vehicle abandoned at a nearby Taco Bell. Why did the thief high-tail it? The van was out of gas, but it could have been those snakes. Said Holiday: “He may have looked in the back and told himself, ‘I’m done with this.’”

Wigging out

A few aisles away, the Wig Lady sells her wares, whether they’re short or long, curly or straight, synthetic or human hair. Susan Schneider began in 1992 with just two cubicles. Now her Vegas Girl Wigs features a dozen booths offering thousands of wigs and extensions.

Her customers? Little old ladies, cocktail waitresses and dancers, not to mention the bald preacher who never hits the pulpit without his rug.

Standing at just under 5 feet tall, the 69-year-old Kansas City native is a dynamo. From her regular store nearby she’s served clients such as Cher, Joan Rivers, Kenny Rogers, Rip Taylor and the Australian Bee Gees.

Wigs have taught her a lot about life. Many women will gut the grocery bill to look good, she jokes. And even with the best get-up, “without the right wig, you’re nada.”

Husbands come, too. Some show up with their wives. Others come alone. “We were just talking the other day,” Schneider said. “With all the colorful clients we get in here, we could probably start our own reality show.”

The Wig Lady included. With a wink, she divulges a little secret: She wears one, too.

Just around the corner, Farid Failey knows swap meet shoppers get hungry, so he lures them in with the sweet smell of confections.

Failey is the Doughnut Guy. He sells crumbly miniatures for 50 cents apiece, six for $3, and he refuses to raise his prices.

He calls doughnut-making a lost art — the act of dropping the rolled dough into the fryer to achieve perfection. For Failey, who was born in Iran, doughnut-making is all about the performance. Especially when the swap meet aisles are teeming, he’s there, frying his doughnuts, for all to see. “People don’t get to see their food made in front of them these days,” he said. “And you should see the kids’ eyes open. They’re huge!”

And don’t believe all that propaganda that doughnuts make you fat. “Forget about guilt,” he said. “People come here to eat doughnuts because they enjoy eating doughnuts.”

And the perfect doughnut? “They’re all perfect,” the Doughnut Guy said.

The main office walls at Fantastic feature black-and-white photos of flea markets around the world — from Cairo and Norway to Mexico, Morocco and Boston.

This one is bigger. Its sales floor sprawls 200,000 square feet and the schematic map of its 175 vendors resembles the periodic table of elements, or some complex equation your physics professor might draw on the blackboard.

Opened in 1988, the business, which sells only new items, has since housed 5,500 small entrepreneurs and attracted 16.5 million shoppers, who each pay a dollar to pass through its turnstiles.

‘We’ve Got It!’

Co-owner Doug Kays said swap meets such as Fantastic, which is open Friday through Sunday, serve several purposes. “They create an authentic marketplace for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business but don’t want to do it out of their garage,” he said. “It’s a location with a built-in customer base.”

Kays says he’s often asked why the large sign outside the swap meet spells Fantastik with a K. Can’t he spell? He says the venture moved to the location in 1991 after three years elsewhere. The former owner called his business “Fantastik Furniture” and they decided to keep the sign. Kays laughs that he doesn’t care if clients spell it with a “K” or a “C,” as long as they come.

For years, to lure in more shoppers, Kays has broadcast kitschy commercials in which he wanders around the swap meet followed by a camera crew. He stops at unique vendors and tries on a wig or eats a doughnut, followed by the slogan, “We’ve Got It!”

Alfonso Vernal, who owns AR Furniture, operated at Fantastic for eight years before he launched three stores across the Las Vegas Valley. Then the 2008 financial crash hit and he lost everything, so he moved back to a 5,000-square-foot space at Fantastic.

“I started all over,” he said. I won’t move again.”

Ten miles away Evelyn Sanchez walks the grounds of the Broadacres Marketplace, a swap meet that opened 41 years ago in North Las Vegas. On a Friday afternoon, vendors readied their stock as a Spanish-language radio station played from one stall. More Mexican flags fly here than Old Glory.

The grounds are mammoth. “We have 44 acres; we’re half the size of Disneyland,” said Sanchez, who is on the Broadacres marketing team. “Many of the 1,100 businesses here are family-run.”

Open Friday night through Sunday, Broadacres, she added, is designed for the family on a budget. There are kiddie rides and nightly live entertainment. Admission is $2.50 on Fridays and $1.50 on weekends, Kids are free.

Originally called the Broadacres Swap Meet, the venture was renamed by new owner Greg Danz in 2007, and Broadacres markets itself as a place “where value and entertainment come together!” on its website. A $5 million renovation added six restaurants and a canopied picnic area where families can listen to live music late into the night.

These day, as more Latino families have relocated here, Broadacres, which sells both new and used items, has increasingly catered to their tastes. Vendors specialize in pinatas, handmade boots, gorditas and Mexican chili. The surrounding ZIP code, 89030, Sanchez said, is now home to the biggest Latino population in the Las Vegas Valley.

One early evening, a woman pushed a stroller past a booth that sold Halloween costumes — from fairy dresses and magic wands to ninja turtle weapons. The holiday was over for the year, but there were still bargains to be had.

“There’s always next year,” she said.

Love and coconuts

At his Broadacres stand, Urbano Ramirez doesn’t sell coconuts by himself. He has the help of his wife and four daughters.

They’re the Coconut Family. And their stand is called Coco Loco.

A native of Mexico, the 41-year-old Ramirez has sold coconuts since he was a teenager. His father Ignacio started a stand here years ago. Nowadays, Ignacio still runs the original stall with two other sons, while Ramirez has branched out on his own.

He owes his life to coconuts: He met his wife at his father’s stand. Gabriela was working for the family and one day asked for change for a dollar. Urbano came up with the coins and recognized her beauty, but for the longest time, she ignored him.

Now they work hand in hand, selling coconuts with straws inserted or peeled coconut innards served with lime, salt, pork skins or fruit. The Coconut Family has grown their initial stall into 10.

There are family secrets: Urbano won’t divulge how many coconuts he sells, joking that he’s wary the swap meet will raise his rent.

On a recent Friday, Catherine Ramirez stocked coconuts with her father, anticipating the evening rush. A junior studying business management at UNLV, she plans to one day modernize the business. “When I first started at school, I thought I’d know everything,” she said. “I didn’t.”

She said the family still counts change by hand. Their business needs to be automated.

That day, Ramirez, will come.

Rolling along

Nearby, the Wheelchair Man polishes stock that includes walkers, canes, oxygen tanks and chairs both manual and electric.

But who comes to the carnival atmosphere of a swap meet looking for wheelchairs?

“That’s the wonderful thing about the Latino community,” said Brad Stedding, a 69-year-old who hails from Baltimore. “People take care of their parents.”

Sometimes, Stedding’s wares have unintended consequences. Last year, a man bought a knee roller for his son. The device allows a patient with a broken leg to wheel along on a foot-propelled scooter.

The Wheelchair Man warned the father that the device wasn’t a toy. Go too fast, you take your chances. Days later, the man’s wife returned to the booth. She said her husband was fiddling around with the knee roller and fell off, fracturing a kneecap.

“I asked her if she wanted to buy a wheelchair,” Stedding said.

She wasn’t interested.

John M. Glionna, a former Los Angeles Times staff writer, may be reached at john.glionna@gmail.com.