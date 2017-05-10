ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

SWAT team at barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2017 - 4:06 pm

The SWAT team is responding to a barricade situation in the southwest valley.

Police were called about 7:30 a.m. and responded to the 7800 block of Flagler Street.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Officer Larry Hadfield said he did not know who was inside. Metro’s SWAT team was at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

