SWAT team at barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas Valley

The SWAT team is responding to a barricade situation in the southwest valley.

Police were called about 7:30 a.m. and responded to the 7800 block of Flagler Street.

Police activity-7800 Flagler. SWAT has been requested for a wanted suspect refusing to surrender to officers. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 10, 2017

Metropolitan Police Department officer Officer Larry Hadfield said he did not know who was inside. Metro’s SWAT team was at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

