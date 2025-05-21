83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Local Las Vegas

System glitch causes ‘long lines’ for Southwest Airlines travelers at Las Vegas airport

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
FILE - A Southwest Airlines plane pull into a gate at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imper ...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines plane pull into a gate at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa., Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
More Stories
Lights shine from the Kinetic Field stage during the final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival ...
2 deaths reported from EDC weekend in Las Vegas
‘No respect for us’: Crews destroy belongings of homeless hours into Las Vegas cleanup
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for ...
Tony Hsieh’s will has surfaced. Now, his estate’s attorneys are investigating it
‘They’ll send in robots’: Project will move homeless population from Las Vegas wash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2025 - 7:26 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2025 - 8:01 pm

Harry Reid International Airport officials Tuesday evening warned Southwest Airlines customers of “long lines” caused by “system delays.”

At about 6:15 p.m., the airport posted about the delays on the social media platform X, asking customers to allow for extra time to check bags.

In a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, airport spokesperson Luke Nimmo said lines for Southwest passengers to check in were “long, but moving.”

Southwest spokesperson Laura Swift said in an email to the Review-Journal that a “brief internet outage” was to blame, but that the issue had been resolved as of about 7:15 p.m.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Then-Rancho High School seniors Ashley Garcia-Valladares, left, and Marysol Rodriguez stand out ...
ACLU sues CCSD over graduation regalia policy
By / RJ

The ACLU and high school senior Corie Humphrey filed a lawsuit against CCSD over what it said is the school district’s unconstitutional and inconsistent enforcement of what students can wear at graduation.

MORE STORIES