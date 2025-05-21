System glitch causes ‘long lines’ for Southwest Airlines travelers at Las Vegas airport

A spokesman for Harry Reid International Airport said lines were long, but moving Tuesday evening at the Las Vegas airport.

Harry Reid International Airport officials Tuesday evening warned Southwest Airlines customers of “long lines” caused by “system delays.”

At about 6:15 p.m., the airport posted about the delays on the social media platform X, asking customers to allow for extra time to check bags.

In a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, airport spokesperson Luke Nimmo said lines for Southwest passengers to check in were “long, but moving.”

Southwest spokesperson Laura Swift said in an email to the Review-Journal that a “brief internet outage” was to blame, but that the issue had been resolved as of about 7:15 p.m.

