A shrimp puffy taco, served at Shawn's Puffy Taco food truck during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Saul Lopez-Orozco serves a customer from his food truck, Saul’s Mexican, during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fried quesadilla served at Saul’s Mexican food truck during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV. The quesadilla features a tri-colored masa tortilla. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trophies for best tamales sit outside of The Original Tamale Co's food booth during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.

A strawberry tamale, served at The Original Tamale Co's food booth during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.

A small crowd gathers to watch Los Carajos perform at the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.

People take a high-flying spin on a ride during the Tacos and Tamales Festival on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.