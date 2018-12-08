Take a dive with the Silverton mermaids — VIDEO

A visit to the Silverton Casino Hotel is not complete without taking in the popular, and very unique, mermaid show.

A visit to the Silverton Casino Hotel is not complete without taking in the popular, and very unique, mermaid show.

The aquarium at the Silverton holds more than 117,000 gallons of water, is home to sting rays, small sharks, and is the watery stage for their very own mermaids.

Logan Halverson is one of the five mermaids who perform six times a day, for 15 minutes each show. She says people are always suprised to learn what kind of sea-life with which she shares the tank.

“People are always surprised to know that we have sting rays and sharks in the tank, and they’re also surprised to know that they’re very, very docile and very sweet and not dangerous whatsoever.”

Previous to this gig, Logan worked in retail but was also a competive synchronized swimmer.

“It’s fun and it’s really nice to be able to get in and kind of zone out of my every day life. It’s very, very relaxing,” she says of her job.

The mermaid show is free and appropriate for all ages.

