73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Take a look inside the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Dodge Thrill Rides at Barrett-Jackson Auction
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 11:47 pm
 
Franco Dellapenna of Canada looks at a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 during the Barrett-Jackso ...
Franco Dellapenna of Canada looks at a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Frida ...
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
David Bauer of Sweet Home, Ore. looks at a1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe during the Barret ...
David Bauer of Sweet Home, Ore. looks at a1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ivan Yahoo of Chino Hills, Calif. polishes his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe during the Ba ...
Ivan Yahoo of Chino Hills, Calif. polishes his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Frida ...
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Frida ...
People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

If it’s early summer in Las Vegas, it must be Barrett-Jackson time.

Barrett-Jackson’s annual Las Vegas Auction is being held this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Among the marquee cars on the auction block this year are a 1972 De Tomaso Pantera used in the train theft scene from “Fast Five” and a hybrid, 986-horsepower 2021 Ferrari SF90. In addition to interacting with dozens of displays, attendees can join Toyota and Dodge for thrill rides on the performance track and take a test drive in the 2023 Lucid Air.

The auction opened Thursday and ends Saturday in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event also features dozens of automotive and luxury sponsors/exhibitors on display, live music and thrill rides alongside professional drivers from Dodge and Toyota. Visitors can check out the Lucid Driving Experience, which allows drivers to take a test drive in the 2023 Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle.

Barrett-Jackson said it sold more than 650 vehicles last year, exceeding $49 million in auction sales.

MOST READ
1
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
2
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Las Vegas investor embroiled in litigation as he shoots for NBA expansion
Las Vegas investor embroiled in litigation as he shoots for NBA expansion
5
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border
TSA training facilty opens next to Las Vegas airport, third in U.S.
TSA training facilty opens next to Las Vegas airport, third in U.S.
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95
‘We want to be visible’: Why is Las Vegas’ Pride parade in October?
‘We want to be visible’: Why is Las Vegas’ Pride parade in October?