Take a look inside the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Among the marquee cars on the auction block are a 1972 De Tomaso Pantera used in “Fast Five” and a hybrid, 986-horsepower 2021 Ferrari SF90.

Franco Dellapenna of Canada looks at a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

David Bauer of Sweet Home, Ore. looks at a1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ivan Yahoo of Chino Hills, Calif. polishes his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People walk around during the Barrett-Jackson Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

If it’s early summer in Las Vegas, it must be Barrett-Jackson time.

Barrett-Jackson’s annual Las Vegas Auction is being held this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Among the marquee cars on the auction block this year are a 1972 De Tomaso Pantera used in the train theft scene from “Fast Five” and a hybrid, 986-horsepower 2021 Ferrari SF90. In addition to interacting with dozens of displays, attendees can join Toyota and Dodge for thrill rides on the performance track and take a test drive in the 2023 Lucid Air.

The auction opened Thursday and ends Saturday in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event also features dozens of automotive and luxury sponsors/exhibitors on display, live music and thrill rides alongside professional drivers from Dodge and Toyota. Visitors can check out the Lucid Driving Experience, which allows drivers to take a test drive in the 2023 Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle.

Barrett-Jackson said it sold more than 650 vehicles last year, exceeding $49 million in auction sales.