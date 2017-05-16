Taxicab ridership in Southern Nevada continues free fall

Taxi cabs line up for their passengers at Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Southern Nevada’s taxicab companies continued to report severe declines in ridership and revenue last month, according to figures released Monday.

More than 1.69 million taxi trips were reported in April, a 17 percent drop from the same period in 2016, the Nevada Taxicab Authority reported. The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.2 million in revenue last month, down 16.9 percent from April 2015.

Year-to-date, 7 million taxi trips were reported during the first four months of 2017, a 12.61 percent decline from the same period last year, the Taxicab Authority reported. Through April, the cab companies reported a combined $113.9 million in revenue this year, down 12.63 percent from the first four months of 2016.

Taxicab Authority officials have attributed the declines to increased use of ride-hailing companies among passengers.

