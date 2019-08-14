Technical rescue team retrieves body from Las Vegas drainage system

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a call reporting a dead body in the storm drain system around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s technical rescue team helped recover a human body in the city’s storm drain system early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the area near the intersection of West Bonanza Road and City Parkway around 2:40 a.m. and found a man’s body in a drainpipe 30 feet below the road, according to a press release.

The team entered the drainage system through a large opening near West Bonanza Road and Casino Center Boulevard and walked through the system about half a mile to the body, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters believe the man was likely living in the storm drain, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.