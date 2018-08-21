Teen dead after being hit by vehicle on US 95 in Las Vegas

A teenage boy was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 Monday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Traffic on US 95 northbound near Valley View Blvd. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

The Highway Patrol was called just before 9:15 p.m. to the scene of the crash between Decatur and Jones boulevards, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

The boy was with family going northbound on the freeway when he exited the car and was seen in the travel lanes, Smaka said. He was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop, Smaka said.

“At this time we’re not certain what his actions were while in the travel lane,” Smaka said.

The teen died at the scene.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the boy, Smaka said.

The freeway was closed for hours while investigators worked the scene, but reopened about 1:30 a.m.

