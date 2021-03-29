Teen died New Year’s Day of alcohol intoxication, coroner rules

Aumnie Halper, 13, was found unresponsive at a home in a Summerlin neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

Aumnie Halper (GoFundMe)

Aumnie and Shellie Halper (Courtesy Shellie Halper)

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled on the cause of death of a 13-year-old girl who was found unresponsive early New Year’s Day in a wealthy Summerlin neighborhood.

Aumnie Halper, 13, died of acute ethanol intoxication. Her death was ruled an accident.

At 8:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police were called to a home in The Ridges after fire officials requested help for an unresponsive person, according to dispatch logs and a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman.

Aumnie was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Shellie Halper spoke with her daughter about the dangers of alcohol on New Year’s Eve, less than 24 hours before the girl was found unresponsive inside the home of a friend, the mother’s lawyer said in January.

Matthew Hoffmann, the attorney for the mother, has said that Aumnie was not given permission to drink. Hoffmann could not immediately be reached through a spokesperson on Monday.

Hoffmann said in January that Halper, a single mother, still had many unanswered questions about how her daughter obtained alcohol.

None was missing from the Halper home, according to the attorney.

Las Vegas police have said they would wait for the results of an autopsy before deciding whether to investigate. They did not immediately provide an update Monday morning.

According to her obituary, Aumnie was a vegetarian and loved animals. She volunteered at her favorite animal shelter and also loved science, sewing, volleyball, basketball and playing her ukulele.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

