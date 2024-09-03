Teen dies after wading into deep water at Lake Mead, officials say

A 19-year-old man died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to park officials.

A 19-year-old man died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to park officials.

In an email Tuesday, Lake Mead officials said park rangers and the Boulder City Fire Department responded to a report of a 19-year-old male who waded into deep water and fell off a shelf in the Nelson’s Landing area.

The unidentified man was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

“The victim was unresponsive by the time a good Samaritan was able to retrieve him from the water,” the park service said.

Officials noted that CPR was administered. However, the victim was unable to be resuscitated. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area reminds its visitors that cliff jumping at Nelson’s Landing is prohibited and that wearing a personal flotation device is required on Lake Mohave and strongly encouraged when on Lake Mead. If visitors do not own a PFD, there are several life jacket loaner stations located throughout the park for people to borrow a jacket to wear and enjoy the water safely,” officials said in the email.