Teen dies from injuries in ATV rollover in east Las Vegas

A Las Vegas teen was killed and another injured Sunday night after an ATV rollover in a desert area east of the valley.

The teens were riding the all-terrain vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in a desert area near Hollywood Boulevard north of Kodachrome Road when the vehicle hit a ditch and launched into the air, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The ATV rolled over and threw the 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger, police said. Both were airlifted to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the passenger died. The 15-year-old suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

The driver of the ATV did not show signs of impairment, police said, and the crash is still under investigation.

The teen’s death marks the 66th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

