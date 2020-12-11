Teen driver arrested in suspected DUI fatal in Las Vegas

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired with three other juveniles in the car during a crash Thursday that killed a 57-year-old woman, Las Vegas police said.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Thursday crash believed to have been caused by a 17-year-old driving while impaired with three other juveniles in the car in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators determined a 2002 Toyota Sienna and 2006 Nissan Altima were stopped at a traffic light when a 2017 Dodge Journey failed to stop for the light and struck them.

The Dodge’s driver, a 17-year-old boy, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. The department did not release his name.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 57-year-old woman, died at University Medical Center, police said. The 60-year-old male driver suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Dodge and three passengers — a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and another juvenile whose gender and age were not released, were all taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, Metro said.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan, both 17-year-old boys, were not injured, police said.

The woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, Metro said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

