Teen found dead at Las Vegas golf course drowned, according to coroner

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 12:24 pm
 

A teenager found dead at a northwest Las Vegas golf course in March drowned, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Aiden Allgood, 18, was discovered the morning of March 18 at the Painted Desert Golf Course near Lone Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 95, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

The coroner’s office said this week that Allgood’s drowning was accidental.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

