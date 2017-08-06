ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Teen girl hurt after hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2017 - 12:25 am
 

A 13-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a vehicle in the southeast valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:12 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious head trauma, Kisfalvi said.

In a later update, Kisfalvi said her injuries weren’t life-threatening, but that she was admitted to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available Saturday night.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like