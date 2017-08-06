Teen girl hurt after hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

A 13-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a vehicle near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue on Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 13-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a vehicle in the southeast valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:12 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious head trauma, Kisfalvi said.

In a later update, Kisfalvi said her injuries weren’t life-threatening, but that she was admitted to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available Saturday night.

Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas