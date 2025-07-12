93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Teen injured in crash involving scooter in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Emmanuel Lizaola (courtesy)
Teen dies one day before Make-A-Wish birthday party in North Las Vegas
Heidi Brown, a local competing in the Mustang Challenge, pets her bay pinto mustang, Raya, insi ...
Mustangs in Las Vegas? Local competes in BLM wild horse show
215 to see weeks of lane, ramp closures near Las Vegas airport
Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert speaks during an interview with the Rev ...
Over $60M in federal funding for Nevada’s schools on hold
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2025 - 10:37 pm
 

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle-versus-scooter crash Friday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m., according to a news release from police, the 16-year-old was riding a non-electric Razor scooter in a parking lot ramp near East Sierra Vista Drive, just west of South Maryland Parkway, when he overturned and fell onto the road and into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe, police said, was unable to avoid the boy and ran him over. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the rider “may have been performing stunts as he entered the roadway.” The driver of the Tahoe did not show signs of impairment and was cooperative with investigators.

Metro, as of Friday night, was still investigating the crash.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES