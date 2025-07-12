Teen injured in crash involving scooter in central Las Vegas

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle-versus-scooter crash, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle-versus-scooter crash Friday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m., according to a news release from police, the 16-year-old was riding a non-electric Razor scooter in a parking lot ramp near East Sierra Vista Drive, just west of South Maryland Parkway, when he overturned and fell onto the road and into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe, police said, was unable to avoid the boy and ran him over. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the rider “may have been performing stunts as he entered the roadway.” The driver of the Tahoe did not show signs of impairment and was cooperative with investigators.

Metro, as of Friday night, was still investigating the crash.

