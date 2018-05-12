Teen killed after crash involving suspected DUI driver in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police suspect that impairment was a factor in a rollover crash Friday night near Mount Charleston that left a 16-year-old girl dead and four others seriously injured.

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police suspect that impairment was a factor in a rollover crash Friday night near Mount Charleston that left a 16-year-old girl dead and four others seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m., police said, when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Sky Pointe Drive rolled over after briefly drifting off the roadway north of Kyle Canyon Road. Police said that the driver, the front seat passenger, and two people who were in the bed of the pickup truck were thrown from the vehicle, and all five occupants were taken to MountainView Hospital, where the 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Nina Gateley of Las Vegas, “displayed signs of impairment,” police said. She faces a charge of DUI resulting in death.

Police said Gateley suffered major injuries in the crash, while two other 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured. Their conditions Saturday morning weren’t known.

The girl who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner after her family has been notified. Her death was the 44th traffic fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning, police said.

Gateley’s 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Sunday morning, jail records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Kyle Canyon Rd Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89143