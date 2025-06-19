92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Teen motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
A saguaro cactus is seen outside of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 ...
Apartment complex next to Las Vegas casino could break ground next year
James Renfro helps his foster son, Isaiah Holliday, 18, out of his cap and gown after a photo d ...
‘You can help shape a kid’s life’: Foster youth celebrate Las Vegas graduation
The Animal Foundation volunteer Dany Masters spends time with Lola in one of the outdoor play ...
‘Track record of failure:’ Stopgap funding approved for The Animal Foundation
‘Harlem Nights’ proposal dies in contentious Las Vegas council meeting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2025 - 8:08 am
 

A 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Moccasin Road east of Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police say a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was eastbound on Moccasin and speeding when the victim hit a concrete barrier on the east end of the road. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025. The crash remains under investigation by the Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES