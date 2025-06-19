Teen motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

The death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

A 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Moccasin Road east of Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police say a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was eastbound on Moccasin and speeding when the victim hit a concrete barrier on the east end of the road. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025. The crash remains under investigation by the Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

