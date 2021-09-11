Teen pedestrian killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run

A teenager was killed while crossing a road in southwest Las Vegas Friday night.

Officers were called at 7:46 p.m. to South Durango Drive and West Robindale Road after a report of a crash involving pedestrians, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Investigators believe two pedestrians were crossing the road without the light signal permitting them to cross when one of them, a juvenile, was struck by a vehicle.

The teen died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

The vehicle involved drove off and police are looking for a 2015-2017 red Dodge Charger without a driver’s side mirror. Roybal said the car would have a damaged windshield as well.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimes Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

