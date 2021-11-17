54°F
Teen scooter rider struck and killed by bus

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 6:29 am
 
A Las Vegas teen on an electric scooter was struck by a bus and killed in east Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said at 10:07 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was riding a “standup electric scooter” eastbound on Indios Avenue in the street near the curb. The youth was passing traffic that was stopped for a red light at Boulder Highway when he failed to stop, riding into the path of a 2019 New Flyer bus headed south on Boulder Highway.

The teen died at the scene. The bus driver, a 50-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

An investigation into the traffic fatality is ongoing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

