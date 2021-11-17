Teen scooter rider struck and killed by bus

A Las Vegas teen on an electric scooter was struck by a bus and killed in east Las Vegas Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said at 10:07 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was riding a “standup electric scooter” eastbound on Indios Avenue in the street near the curb. The youth was passing traffic that was stopped for a red light at Boulder Highway when he failed to stop, riding into the path of a 2019 New Flyer bus headed south on Boulder Highway.

The teen died at the scene. The bus driver, a 50-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

An investigation into the traffic fatality is ongoing.

