Teen Talk radio: Helping Las Vegas teens during coronavirus outbreak

With the COVID-19 quarantines, many teens are left with nothing to do. Teen Talk is taking the initiative to create a productive event for them during the outbreak.

With the COVID-19 outbreak keeping us quarantined in our homes, some of us are left with nothing to do but create TikToks and watch Netflix and Hulu all day.

Teen Talk took the initiative to create a productive event for teens to help elevate them during this time.

“Stopping is not an option. As a generation, this setback can be our biggest come up, if we take advantage of it the right way,” stated DeSean Brewer, coordinating producer and content creator at Teen Talk.

Teen Talk was founded in 2015 and is a teen-produced radio show aired on KCEP-FM 88.1 in Las Vegas. It is made possible by the support of the Economic Opportunity Board of Clark County. Teen Talk airs Saturdays at noon PST.

But since they are not on air at this time — practicing social distancing — the Teen Talk team is utilizing social media to stay connected.

The non-profit radio internship program is now hosting virtual networking parties via Instagram Live, featuring live DJ sessions and more.

The goal of the virtual networking parties is to give teens a space to network with entrepreneurs in efforts to connect and collaborate.

“Teens can possibly find their mentor or collaborate with entrepreneurs. We just want to create a space for our generation to win,” stated Brewer.

The teen hosts focus on the issues that teens face today, as well as their contributions, opinions and achievements. Topics are drawn from top news stories, teen surveys and the teen producers of the show. They also feature entertainment pieces, expert advisers, teen celebrity interviews and more.

The show’s target audience is 13-19 year-olds with an expected audience of adults who are curious and want to gain insight on teen realities.

