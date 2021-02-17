Teenage motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a teenager who was killed last weekend in a southwest Las Vegas crash.

Blake Reyes, 18, of Las Vegas died at the intersection of Blue Diamond and Lindell roads after the crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner ruled his cause of death to be blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. after Reyes’ black Yamaha motorcycle smashed into a blue Ford F-150 as both vehicles were turning onto Lindell.

Reyes was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, troopers said.

