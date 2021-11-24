51°F
Terminal 1 parking garage at McCarran International Airport full

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 6:30 am
 
Updated November 24, 2021 - 7:01 am
Sign for McCarran International Airport with plane taking off above at Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’re headed to McCarran International Airport, be prepared to give yourself extra time to find a parking spot and to make it through airport security lines.

McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said the Terminal 1 Long Term parking garage reached capacity as of 5:27 a.m. Travelers should use the Terminal 3 parking garage.

“So far we are not seeing any kind of delays in terms of flight status,” he said. “We recommend extra time to get here so people can get to the Terminal 3 parking garage and catch the shuttle if they need it.”

The airport also suggested giving yourself an extra hour for parking due to high demand, and there were reports of some increased traffic at security lines as officials expect a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travel.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

