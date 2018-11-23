Thanksgiving Day shoppers in Las Vegas endure the ‘craziness’

Thousands in the Las Vegas Valley spent Thanksgiving shopping, hours before they would have dinner themselves.

Customers shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Walmart store on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shoppers navigate the women's boot section at J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Rosa Robles shops for early Black Friday deals at J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shoppers navigate the busy aisles at J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shoppers line up outside J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Customers wait in a line wrapped around the J.C. Penney building at the Meadows Mall as they wait to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers wait in a line wrapped around the J.C. Penney building at the Meadows Mall as they wait to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers file in and out of the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers file in and out of the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers wait in a line to purchase items with Black Friday deals at the J.C. Penney building at the Meadows Mall on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers wait in line at a Target off of North Tenaya Way as they wait to get early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers crowd the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall as they hunt for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Iman Zaeri tries on earrings as he shops at the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers crowd the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall as they hunt for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oswaldo Alvarado carries his daughter, Jarely Chavez, 4, on his shoulders as they walks through the aisles of the J.C. Penney at the Meadows Mall as they hunt for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Customers shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Walmart store on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In the midst of the frenzy at Walmart, pregnant Leilani Wilhelm was dressed in fuzzy red slippers as she pushed a shopping cart full of Christmas presents.

Thanksgiving Day is when she gets all of her Christmas shopping done, she said. The Black Friday crowds are “just crazier.”

Wilhem was one of thousands of Las Vegas Valley residents who spent Thanksgiving shopping, hours before they would have dinner.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million people nationwide were expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Of those, 21 percent, or 34 million, were expected to shop on Thanksgiving. Some 71 percent, or 116 million, were expected to hunt for deals on Black Friday.

On Thursday evening, Wilhelm’s 6-year-old daughter, Kaliah, skipped up to her mom and tugged at her shirt.

“Mommy, can we get this?” she asked, gripping a pair of pink roller skates.

“She thinks she’s shopping,” Wilhelm said, laughing.

The mother of three already had packed the cart with two kids’ bicycles, a game of “Operation” and a battery-powered toy car.

Not all, however, were in the holiday spirit.

As hundreds waited in line in the electronics section, a customer argued over prices with an employee wearing a red Christmas tree hat.

‘The craziness is worth it’

J.C. Penney opened at 2 p.m. Thursday, with many customers lining up two hours before it opened.

At the Meadows Mall location, the line snaked around the building and down the sidewalk, reaching the mall’s entrance.

Rodrigo Rios and his four kids were close to the front when the store opened, as a throng of people flocked toward through the entrance.

“We came to see what we can find,” he said with an eager smile. The family had turkey waiting at home.

As they entered the store, a short, dark-haired employee named Elizabeth greeted them with a wide grin.

“Are we smiling?” she asked as she passed out Black Friday coupons. “You’ve got to smile if you’re coming in. It’s Thanksgiving!”

Customers stuffed multicolored bath towels in large plastic bags, carried clothing items over their head and lugged around toasters and other household appliances.

After shopping, Maliyah Hamilton, 24, and her mom, Holly, packed in their car a suitcase, two power air fryers and a 12-piece set of pots and pans. They expect to get $200 back with mail-in rebates.

“It was a great deal,” Holly Hamilton said with a smile after packing their car. Her daughter, who just graduated from UNLV, needed items to furnish her apartment.

While some came without an idea of what deals they were after, Cynthia Lyles left the dinner table for just one item: a red and burgundy paisley comforter for her 17-year-old daughter’s bed. She waited 40 minutes to check out, she said.

“You just have to be patient,” she said. “The craziness is worth it.”

Just before 5 p.m., when Target on North Tenaya Way was about to open, Christy Marfil and her boyfriend, Shane Akione, pushed their three children through the line outside in a red shopping cart.

They had an early Thanksgiving lunch and were hunting for the kids’ Christmas present: a Nintendo Switch “Mario Kart” bundle.

“It’s our first time doing it,” Marfil said, laughing in reference to Thanksgiving Day shopping. “Let’s see if we get what we came for.”

Akione added, “We’re not trying to stay out all night.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjoural.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.