The Animal Foundation to host Fetch a Fresh Start adoption event

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2026 - 11:11 am
 

The Animal Foundation is inviting the community to Fetch a Fresh Start, a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, January 17.

During this event, all adoptable animals at the shelter, including puppies and kittens, are fee-waived, which includes spay/neuter surgery, micro-chipping, and up-to-date vaccines. 

The Animal Foundation will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for adoptions. Adoptions are first-come, first-served, and no holds can be placed on pets.

You can visit animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search to browse available pets. Adopters can scan the QR code on the adoption center door to join the virtual wait-list as early as 8 a.m.

