The Animal Foundation to host Fetch a Fresh Start adoption event

During this one-day event, all adoptable animals at the shelter, including puppies and kittens, are fee-waived.

The Animal Foundation animal shelter’s marketing and communications coordinator, Max Blaustein unlocks the door to one of their dog suites at Nevada’s largest animal shelter in Las Vegas June 16, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

The Animal Foundation is inviting the community to Fetch a Fresh Start, a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, January 17.

During this event, all adoptable animals at the shelter, including puppies and kittens, are fee-waived, which includes spay/neuter surgery, micro-chipping, and up-to-date vaccines.

The Animal Foundation will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for adoptions. Adoptions are first-come, first-served, and no holds can be placed on pets.

You can visit animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search to browse available pets. Adopters can scan the QR code on the adoption center door to join the virtual wait-list as early as 8 a.m.