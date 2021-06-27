102°F
The Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees through July 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2021 - 10:39 am
 
(The Animal Foundation)
(The Animal Foundation)

Thinking of adding a furry friend to your family?

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all animals from Tuesday until July 11. There will be opportunities for adoption daily, starting at 11 a.m. Fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccines and microchips.

A $10 license fee may apply to adoptions, a news release said.

Located at 655 N. Mojave Road, The Animal Foundation is the highest-volume single-site animal shelter in the United States, according to its official website.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view The Animal Foundation’s current adoptable pets at animalfoundation.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

